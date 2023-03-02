A trio of sporting events are set to inject millions of dollars into the local economy, and draw crowds of people to Tamworth.
One international, and two state-wide sporting competitions will hit the field in the country music capital this year, after council agreed to help sponsor the events.
For the first time, Tamworth will host the Women's International Rugby Tens Tournament, which is expected to draw more than 2,000 people to the city during the Easter long weekend.
The tournament will see 48 teams travel to the region with a total of 160 games during the two-day period.
Mayor Russell Webb said securing the event was a "win" for Tamworth.
"We're bringing all those people to our region, not only to participate here and spend their money, but to have a look at what we've got to offer as a place to come live and work," he said.
Councillors agreed to help cover the cost of the event by providing internal crowd control fencing, waiving field hire charges and footing the bill for $27,000 worth of livestream equipment.
Cr Webb said livestreaming the event would open Tamworth up to "global" eyes.
"Something like that does cost a bit of money but a lot of people will see what we've got to offer here," he said.
The event is expected to inject more than $1 million into the local economy.
Cr Brooke Southwell threw her support behind the tournament, and said it was a "fantastic" opportunity to celebrate women in sport.
The hockey fields and basketball courts will also be getting some state-wide attention this winter, with more than 600 kids expected to flock to Tamworth for the NSW Primary School Sports Association competition.
But, with young athletes will come parents, coaches and teachers ready to spend a predicted $700,000 in town.
Cr Webb said Tamworth had been chosen to host the event again, following on from success last year.
"We have these facilities which are way above the quality of facilities around the rest of the regional areas in NSW," he said.
"And in some cases above the quality of facilities in some metropolitan areas."
Councillors voted at a meeting on Tuesday to waive the fees associated with using the Sports Dome for the duration of the competition.
The event will be held from May 29 to June 2.
Council has also agreed to provide funding for the 2023 and 2024 NSW Country Rugby Union Championships and consider funding for 2025.
The competition includes around 25 teams each year and is estimated to generate a total visitor spend of $673,468.
Organisers requested a $30,000 sponsorship from council, but councillors agreed to fork out $16,500 to fund this year's event.
Cr Stephen Mears said having a "wealth" of sporting teams visit Tamworth during the year would be a "benefit" to business.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader
