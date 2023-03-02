The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council agrees to sponsor three sporting events

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three international and state-wide sporting events are coming to Tamworth in 2023. Picture File

A trio of sporting events are set to inject millions of dollars into the local economy, and draw crowds of people to Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.