Thousands of families across Tamworth and Gunnedah are yet to claim their $150 in Back to School vouchers.
The 9,206 unclaimed vouchers across the Tamworth electorate are worth $460,300 meaning local families could miss out if they don't claim them soon.
Primary school-aged students are eligible for three $50 vouchers.
The vouchers can be used across registered businesses to buy uniforms, backpacks, stationery, shoes, and any other costs associated with school.
"With so many vouchers remaining unclaimed, I'm reminding our local families to take up this opportunity to get their kids kitted up as the term progresses," Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
The government recently expanded the program to allow parents to excursion expenses during term 1 and 2.
Mr Anderson said not only was the program easing the pressure on families, it has also provided a boost to the local economy, still recovering from the pandemic.
"I know local businesses have also appreciated the boost that the back-to-school rush brought in January and February, with tills continuing to tick over through the last of the summer months," Mr Anderson said.
The deadline to use the back-to-school vouchers is June 30.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
