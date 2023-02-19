A TAMWORTH group dedicated to spreading the word about a shrouded condition will host a national event to break down the knowledge barrier.
Lymphoedema is a condition where an accumulation of excessive amounts of fluid in tissue results in swelling of the body.
According to Tania Roberts, many health professionals aren't aware of the illness, and can't diagnose or treat it.
Mrs Roberts had a very large tumour in the base of her spine which was debulked in 2014, but came back "with a vengeance" three years later.
She had to undergo a sacrum, in which everything between her hips was removed, as a result, her lymph nodes were taken out.
Back home in Tamworth, she was struggling to walk.
"I kept saying to everyone, 'these aren't my feet, these aren't my toes, they're too fat, they're not my feet, I can't stand unless you do something about it'," she said.
She was told it was just the spinal cord injury causing her pain.
Through Spinal Cord Injury Australia, she was sent to Mt Wilga Private Hospital - a lymphoedema rehabilitation centre.
For six days a week for a total of four weeks she received "invasive" treatments and lost 9.3 cm of fluid off one foot, and 9.6 off another.
"All of a sudden, I could actually put my feet on the ground without rocking, and rolling, and losing balance," she said.
"What I ended up with was normal looking feet, and all of a sudden, I could walk without pain."
She wears special stockings, pumps every morning before work and goes to remedial massage for drainage once a month.
Sophie O'Neill, Jody Peating and Jacqui Wood run the Lymphoedema Support Group in Tamworth, and are lymphatic drainage therapists and remedial massage therapists.
Mrs Roberts joined the group, and together they are passionate about improving access to knowledge and services related to Lymphoedema.
The group is hosting an information day for the condition on Saturday, March 18 at The Events Centre, Mercure Hotel Tamworth.
It will include a GP and health professional breakfast information session from 7am to 9am, and a public information day from 10am to 3:30pm. Professor Neil Piller, Dr Debbie Geyer, Kim Allan, and more, are among the experts set to speak.
Mrs Roberts said the support group has taken it into their own hands to spread the word about the condition.
"I know what it was like not to have the same control, and I'm never going to go there again," she said.
"My life just changed overnight once I found out how to treat this."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
