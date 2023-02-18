The Northern Daily Leader

Daniel McCormack stands tall for Moore Creek against Port Saints

By Zac Lowe
February 18 2023 - 8:00pm
Daniel McCormack couldn't wipe the smile off his face after a strong performance for Moore Creek in an Australia Cup nailbiter. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Even after playing a full game of soccer with an aching hip, Daniel McCormack is a bundle of energy.

