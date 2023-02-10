Police notified following APVMA workplace culture investigation

A FEDERAL minister has referred the findings of an investigation into a government agency's workplace culture to the police and the Australian Public Service Commissioner.
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has been under the spotlight since November, when it was revealed a senior manager resigned after urinating on a co-worker.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt ordered an independent investigation after serious allegations were raised in a Senate estimates hearing at the end of last year.
On Wednesday, Senator Watt received the interim report of the investigation, which contained additional serious allegations of misconduct concerning the APVMA, including potentially criminal offences and other potential public service code breaches.
The minister immediately referred the allegations to the appropriate authorities, including the NSW Police and the Australian Public Service Commissioner for further investigation.
The details of the specific incidents are unknown and no further comment will be made on the matters, as they continue to be investigated.
During Senate estimates, it was revealed a male member of the APVMA's executive team left the organisation following a "private urination incident".
Recent staff surveys paint a grim picture of life within the APVMA, which was relocated from Canberra to Armidale in 2019 by then-Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.
The survey found that one-in-10 staff had witnessed or experienced harassment and 13 per cent reported experience with discrimination in the workplace.
A further 13pc witnessed corruption, mostly in the form of cronyism and failing to disclose conflicts of interest.
A third of staff wanted to leave their position as soon as possible or within the next 12 months, and 19pc said the primary reason behind their desire to leave was the poor quality of senior leadership.
