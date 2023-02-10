The Northern Daily Leader
Police notified following APVMA workplace culture investigation

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
Updated February 10 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
A FEDERAL minister has referred the findings of an investigation into a government agency's workplace culture to the police and the Australian Public Service Commissioner.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

