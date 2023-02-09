IT'S true what they say, women make the world go round.
But their willingness to go above and beyond, for the people of the region, is just as impressive.
Seven ladies who volunteer across Tamworth, Gunnedah, Quirindi and surrounds have landed themselves on the NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
The exclusive list pays tribute to girls and women across regional, rural and remote NSW who have made it their mission to improve the livelihood of others in their community.
IT'S living in a tight-knit, friendly community that keeps Marjorie Keech volunteering.
The practice nurse is a volunteer for Can Assist, Serendipity, the Tamworth Hospital Auxiliary and the Tamworth Evening VIEW Club.
"It's very rewarding just to be helping," she said.
With Can Assist, Ms Keech helps raise money to assist local cancer patients with expenses for food, fuel, accommodation and travel.
"When they come back to us they're just so grateful, because some of these people don't have many finances," she said.
"All the volunteers just do such a wonderful job."
With a history in neurosurgery, pathology and community nursing, Ms Keech is a passionate advocate for helping patients achieve better health outcomes.
Ms Keech also encouraged her friends to swap their annual Kris Kringle for donations to the local women's refuge to help those doing it tough.
"I take about 80 gift bags up there at Christmas time," she said.
"They're so appreciative."
You can't fight a fire on an empty stomach, that's where Pat Rogers comes in.
Ms Rogers has been volunteering with the Rural Fire Service Tamworth district for more than 20 years, first as a firefighter, and now as part of the catering team.
"I like to look after them and I like to spoil them," she said.
"I've been on the other side, so anything I can do to help, I'll do it."
Each morning at 7am sharp you'll find the dedicated volunteer in the aisles of the supermarket to make sure everything she hands out is served fresh, and with a smile.
"It's hard work sometimes, but I'm really proud of what we do," Ms Rogers said.
She's never been busier in the kitchen than during the Moonbi bushfires in 2019 and 2020, when she was feeding crews who had come to help from all over the place.
"They came from everywhere to help," she said.
"We lost count of how many meals we were making."
Ms Rogers has handed down the love for volunteering. Her daughter is a member of the Moore Creek brigade and her 12-year-old grandson is itching to join up.
SHE'S a jack-of-all trades out at the Rural Fire Service control centre, but Belinda Estens wants to pass on one simple message.
The importance of volunteering.
Ms Estens grew up seeing her dad captain a local brigade, and now volunteers as a firefighter, airbase manager and community engagement officer.
"I just love being out there and helping the community," she said.
"You don't need to be paid to do these things."
Ms Estens travels across the region to schools and communities affected by fire to help promote improved safety and preparation messaging.
"We like to take the program to areas who have been affected and see how the kids dealt with it and their families," she said.
"It's just all about engaging, and getting those messages out there."
With boots on the ground, Ms Estens said she'll "never forget" the 2019/20 bushfire season.
The volunteer was called to Nowra, where she helped save the station base, which was "overwhelmed with embers".
"I've never been in a situation like that," she said.
"But the teamwork and comradeship that came out of that, I'll never forget."
Ms Estens said she was "shocked" and "honoured" to be considered a hidden treasure.
Thea Deer has worked tirelessly during the last five years as a volunteer at Quirindi Care Services.
Twice-a-week, every week, Ms Deer assists residents with lifestyle activities and supports the frail and aged.
She has also volunteered continuously during the past five years at the Quirindi Heritage Village Coffee shop, serving up a drink and a smile to visitors of the Liverpool Plains.
She's considered a committed and hardworking volunteer who is a treasure to the local community.
Sharon Draper grew up fighting for what she believed in, and she hasn't stopped since.
Whether it be gender equality, empowerment for women and girls, or saying no to domestic violence, Ms Draper is a passionate advocate for helping females thrive across the region.
The former president, and now member, of the Zonta Club of Tamworth, Ms Draper is still doing all she can to fight for equal rights, education and empowerment.
She's worked with the Save the Children charity for more than 10 years, been a board member for Tamworth Community College during the past three years, is a union representative for her fellow teachers, and has led local climate change rallies.
Despite her own personal challenges with mental health, financial strain and health battles during pregnancy, Kaitlyn Faulkner is a passionate advocate for mental and women's health.
Alongside her three children, the physiotherapist works tirelessly to empower women through her social media and on her podcast, The Nurtured Village.
Leading a busy life, Ms Faulkner dedicates up to five hours each week to creating content and engaging with the community in Gunnedah and Coonabarabran, to deliver hampers to mums across the region.
She collects donations from local businesses to gift to mums navigating hardship.
Having suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, Ms Faulkner volunteers with hyperemesis gravidarum Australia, which has included participating in triathlons to raise funds for the charity
Christine Pullman is considered a blessing to community in Gunnedah.
She's the client liaison officer for the Can Assist local branch, where she works tirelessly to fundraise and assist community members affected by cancer and undergoing treatment.
Once Ms Pullman finds out someone needs help, she goes above and beyond to help them out.
She has been integral to helping patients cope with a reduced income because of their diagnosis and increased travel expenses for treatment.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
