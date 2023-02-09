TEMPERATURES are set to skyrocket across Tamworth this weekend, but locals have been warned to stay out of the water.
Blue green algae red alerts are still in place for Chaffey and Copeton dams, after the popular water holes hit the high level algae warning in December last year.
Pindari Dam, near Inverell, has also joined the list of dams that are off limits this summer, with WaterNSW issuing a red alert for high levels of potentially toxic blue green algae.
Visitors to Chaffey, Copeton and Pindari dams could notice green water which may have a strong, musty or organically polluted odour.
The algae may be visible in clumps or as scums, and is considered toxic to humans and animals.
A spokesperson for WaterNSW said safety measures should be taken when visiting these dams.
"People are encouraged to take the necessary precautions, such as avoiding recreational activities, consuming untreated water from this waterbody and preventing pets and livestock from drinking this water," they said.
If you're a keen fisherman, any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly with uncontaminated water and any internal organs should be disposed of before consumption.
But there is some relief for Copeton Dam, with the Northern Foreshore and Dam Wall recording amber alerts.
The kiosk and Wonulla point side remain on red alert.
It's good news if you're thinking of visiting Split Rock Dam, with the red alert for blue green algae officially lifted.
The dam remains on amber alert, meaning algae may be multiplying.
The water is suitable for recreational use, but users should be aware algae concentrations can change rapidly.
The water may have a green tinge and a musty or organic odour.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
