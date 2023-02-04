Aaron Baker went from dipping his toe in the Tamworth experience to immersing himself in it.
And at No 1 Oval on Friday night, his dream introduction to the destination got even better when he produced a man of the match performance as City United comfortably beat North Tamworth in the one-day final.
Fresh from celebrating his 22nd birthday on Australia Day, Baker has reflected on his life since he and his partner moved from Sydney to Tamworth in August, and the important role City have played in his seemingly seamless tree change.
"Being new to town, the [City] boys helped me settle into town and meet new friends," said the carpenter, who is a supervisor at Bramwell Homes.
"Work's really good," he also said, adding: "I still love it up here. I'll definitely be staying."
Baker and his partner, Talisha Mura, relocated to Tamworth after holidaying in the city. Mura's aunt and uncle own Papa Luigi's in Peel Street.
Read more: Aaron Baker: meet City United's new weapon
In his first season at City United, Baker has been a standout performer with bat and ball. He again delivered in both departments in the one-day final.
Opening the innings, he struck a 60-ball 45 to help propel City to 7-171 off 40 overs after they won the toss.
The right-arm quick then took 3-12 off five overs as Norths were dismissed for 93 in the 30th over.
"It was a good game to be a part of," Baker said, adding: "It was pretty close [for a while]. But we sort of ran away with it, I suppose."
The win followed City United's triumph over Norths in the Twenty20 final in 2021 - a victory that broke a long silverware drought.
Richard O'Halloran and Callum Henry - who scored a 54-ball 28 and a 42-ball 27 respectively - combined for a 51-run fourth-wicket partnership.
Read also:
Norths' teen quick Harry Lewington took 3-27 off eight overs, while his skipper, Adam Greentree, claimed 2-46 off eight overs.
Veteran No 4 Brendan Rixon top-scored for the Redbacks with a 64-ball 49 that included six fours.
Opener Joe Holt (22) was the only other Norths batsman to reach double figures, with City's opening quick Jack McVey taking 3-11 off seven overs.
Baker said: "It was a good, fun night. I enjoyed it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.