A wonderful atmosphere reverberated around picturesque Walcha Racecourse for the staging of the annual Walcha Cup meeting on a hot Friday afternoon.
An estimated 1500 race-goers descended on the course for the always popular happening, as the mercury climbed into the high 20s.
Jim Nivison, Walcha Jockey Club president, said the crowd size was "a bit deceiving".
"Because it's so hot, I think everyone's huddled under every tree on the course," he said.
"But we're very lucky for the foresight of some blokes about 50 years ago to plant all these beautiful trees and make the course what it is."
Eye-catching summer dress and arresting headwear dotted the leafy landscape, while many men also impressed with fashion statements.
Novocastrian Sharon Edmonds reigned supreme in the fashions on the field.
Edmonds said she often came to Walcha "to compete" in the contest.
"I was from the Tamworth area, so it's always a favourite of mine," she said of the Walcha Cup meeting.
"I haven't won here [previously]. So I was coming back to try."
Walcha residents Jordyn Hoy, Nicola Hoy and Natasha Foster were in a radiant mood.
Hoy said she came to the event every year, and gave it 11 out of 10 on the fun-factor scale.
In the feature race, the $45,000 Walcha Cup (1440m), the Tas Morton-trained Acoustix (Ray Spokes) beat the Wayne Oakenfull-trained Zaidin (Brooke Stower) by just under a length.
Red Beryl - trained by Jane Clement and ridden by Kelsey Lenton - was more than a length away in third place.
Morton said of Acoustix: "He ran to expectations. And I think he'll win plenty more ridden that way."
Acoustix paid $10 for the win (TAB fixed odds).
