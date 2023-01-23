The Northern Daily Leader
Man in 50s airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after falling from horse at Yarrowitch, near Walcha

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 24 2023 - 9:13am, first published 9:00am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene. Picture supplied by WRHS

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital with head and shoulder injuries after he fell from a horse on a New England property.

