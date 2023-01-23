The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police pleased with behaviour during Operation Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 24 2023 - 6:30am
Oxley Police District Acting Superintendent James Parsons on Monday morning after the festival wrapped up. Picture by Peter Hardin

POLICE have charged 33 people, caught about 500 misbehaving drivers and carried out more than 100 inspections at pubs and clubs during the country music festival operation.

