"Amber, you're in the history books."
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb inducted musician Amber Lawrence into the Galaxy of Stars, which recognises artists making a significant contribution to country music.
"It'll form part of the history of country music forever and a day," Cr Webb said.
Amber thanked her friends and fans, and her mum, "who would be standing next to my dad if he was still here. He used to sell my CD's at those first shows".
"Tamworth for me really is a place that made dreams come true," she said.
"I love what I do and I think you know that. "
Amber joins Lee Kernaghan, Slim Dusty, Beccy Cole, Gina Jeffries, Travis Collins, and more, as a Galaxy of Stars inductee.
