Old music, new music, special guests and a variety show.
Fanny Lumsden's performance at the Tamworth Country Music Festival is "a bit old fashioned".
The 2023 event may be Fanny's 11th in a row, but she said her story is that of a newcomer.
"Because some people have been coming since they were kids, and busking, and they know how it works," she said.
"For people that maybe haven't, and are a little daunted about how to come to Tamworth, it is possible."
READ MORE:
Her advice to aspiring musicians not sure if they should take the leap and try their luck in the country music capital, is to just decide.
"Come along, and play, because you never know what will happen in a few years," she said.
The seven-time Golden Guitar award winning artist understands that experience herself.
She remembers watching Felicity Urquhart presenting an award at the festival's night of nights as a child.
"I can remember what she was wearing," she said.
"I can remember being like, wow, that feels so far away, that does not feel possible, and then fast forward a few years."
In 2020 she took home five Golden Guitar awards, and watched her mum carry them home in a Woolies shopping bag.
"That was pretty funny," she said.
"That year was amazing, just mind-blowing."
Despite not being a "lifer", the festival is an event Fanny wouldn't miss.
"You finish one festival, and you start planning the next, and I think it's a really exciting time of year," she said.
The performer has something for everyone, she said. The youngest in attendance at her 2022 show was nine months old, and the oldest was 91.
"Last year I fell over on stage, which is a bit of a bonus," she said.
"So who knows what'll happen."
Her 2022 was filled with touring, with Rockwiz and Paul Kelly, festivals, and making new music, which the country music capital might get a sneak peek of.
"I think Tamworth might get a little bit of a preview into that," she said.
Her show is from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, January 21, at the Capitol Theatre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.