The Tamworth Country Music Festival is well and truly in full swing, and there waiting off stage to sing his latest offering is Cronulla's Luke O'Shea.
The multiple Golden Guitar winner is heading up the New England Highway for his 20th-something year, and the festival veteran is ready to showcase his Sutherland Shire voice once again on the popular arena of song.
"Tamworth is always an exciting and wonderful time," O'Shea said.
"I compare it to a wave, an insane barrel. It's so crazy where it's a cyclone of gigs, events, networking, awards, appearances - you're exhausted.
"Then as soon as you leave you want the intensity back in your life. I look forward to it every year but it's hard work. I do love it."
O'Shea, who grew up at Grays Point and moved beachside to be closer to his other passion - surfing, highlights the service and plight of the Australian Defence Force in his latest single, South East Queensland, the first single from his album Next Best Thing.
Upon discovering that one in four ADF personnel hail from South East Queensland, O'Shea co-wrote the song with Gatton artist Mitch Lynham, with the addition of lines from Australian diplomat and folk royalty, Fred Smith.
READ MORE:
At the DAG Songwriters Retreat, Lynham told O'Shea that in his home region you either farmed or joined the army.
O'Shea said he wanted to address to need for young Australians who finish active service to be supported, as they assimilate back into society after experiencing the horrors of war.
"Due to PTSD we have lost over 10 times the number of people actually killed in action in Afghanistan - to suicide," he said.
"There's a lot of money that goes into equipping these young Australians and sending them off to do a really horrible job to some of the most tortured countries around the planet. But they have a hard time when they come back. This needs to be shouted from the hilltops."
Afghanistan veteran Lee Sarich, who was diagnosed with PTSD after he was struck by an IED, plays a powerful role in the Jay Seeney-shot film clip.
O'Shea, who was recently announced a a Solider On ambassador, says the song and confronting video highlights the stark contrast between the hellish experiences on the front line to that of being home in South East Queensland.
He said it uses strong language to shock people and get them to sit up and take notice, while instilling a sense of patriotism and pride.
The country music star wants to shine a light on and share the experiences of soldiers, so Australians can develop greater understanding, and better support returned veterans.
"It's a hard song," he said. "But it flies in the face of what's fashionable in country music. It has deeply resonated and connected with a lot of people out there in Australia, particularly my peers and those who have Golden Guitars.
"Country music has many different sub-genres. I love the storytellers. You can take a big concept and squeeze it into a three and a half minute song, and it can alter someone's view and give new insight. It's a challenging part of the craft of songwriting but it is fascinating and empowering."
"The line I'm so lost now I don't know if I'll ever be - home encapsulates the haunting, isolating and often tragic state of limbo.
"Fortunately I get to perform it on Golden Guitar evening, as it's up for Heritage Song of the Year, and is up for Video of the Year, with a lot of the footage featuring head cam view from the soldiers."
Father of three and high school teacher of more than 30 years, O'Shea is staying put in the shire, he says. "I'm not budging. What's not to like? I love the connection to this community, and teaching has given me security but music satisfies the travel bug that allows me to go down roads I would never have gone down," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.