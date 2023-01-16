Four days in, and the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival has seen a huge influx of visitors to the city.
Traditionally, it is also one of the busiest times for Tamworth and the region's accommodation providers.
Some of Tamworth's biggest motels say they are close to reaching full capacity, with Mercure, Best Western Sanctuary Inn, and ibis Styles all reporting "minimal vacancies" leading into the final weekend of the event.
Operators the Leader spoke with on Monday said even cancellations are being quickly snapped up by last-minute bookings.
Mercure Tamworth has over 50 rooms and most are booked out for the remainder of the event.
"We've still got availability throughout the rest of the week. The [night] with the most rooms is on the 18th but we only have ten rooms," Mercure hotel manager Sherrie Lillicrap said.
"Other than that, it's less than ten for the rest of the week."
Local camping grounds and sporting clubs, which also open their fields to visitors, are also busy, with visitor numbers not seen since 2018.
That may be the case, but all is not lost for last minute festival goers.
There are a number of accommodation options available at venues across the city and some of the town's more affordable motels report they still have rooms available.
"It's a little more busy than usual, but not as much as last year," a representative from the Tamworth Motor Inn said.
"Same story here," the Country Capital Motel told the Leader.
Up to 40,000 people were expected to roll into Tamworth for this year's country music festival, which returned to its traditional January timeslot in 2023 after two COVID-affected years, and crowd sizes suggest that target will come close to being reached.
Attendance figures do historically swell towards the end of the ten-day festival, with a plethora of big ticket shows scheduled including the pinnacle event - the Golden Guitars - on the final Saturday night, and plenty of free events on until then.
