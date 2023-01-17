Between energy bills, rising rents, and petrol prices, having fun at Tamworth's annual country music festival might seem like an unaffordable luxury for many families.
Thankfully, there are ways to enjoy the festival without breaking the bank.
For those looking to save a few dollars, while still getting the full country music experience, here are five free festival experiences for visitors and locals alike.
Bicentennial Park (known as Toyota Park for the duration of the festival) is a beloved location for the Tamworth community, and with it's giant stage and a free concert every night, festival goers will be spoilt for choice.
Some of country music's biggest stars will take to the stage, including twelve-time Golden Guitar winner Adam Brand, who's set to perform on Friday, January 20.
Whether it's blues, bush ballads, or country rock, you can find a show to suit your taste every night from 7pm, entirely free of charge.
If you arrive early, claim a spot with a fold-out chair and head just a bit up the road to the Toyota Fanzone on the corner of Peel and Fitzroy streets for more free country music gold!
See the full Fanzone line up here.
A landmark that simply screams Tamworth is the 12-metre tall, half-tonne golden guitar.
Described as, "one of the best-known points of interest in New England," the Visitor Information Centre next door also has a National Guitar Museum, Country Music Wax Museum, and Golden Guitar Café for plenty of family fun (though these unfortunately do cost money).
You can find the Big Golden Guitar on Goonoo Goonoo Road (the Sydney Road) in South Tamworth, not far from the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre, which will play host to Saturday night's Golden Guitar Awards.
Be sure to take a picture!
See all the photos from the 2022 Golden Guitar Awards here.
Get along and see your favourite country music artists immortalised at the Hands of Fame cornerstone on Kable Avenue.
This year's inductees have been announced, with a ceremony to be held on Saturday morning at 9:30am.
Many country music artists got their start on the humble streets of Tamworth, from Ashleigh Dallas to Travis Collins, and the tradition is going strong with over 300 buskers registering for this year's event.
Local busker Jack Wade is in the spirit of things, having set up for performances a day before the festival even began.
"I'm just here for the fun," he said, "not for money or to get famous. I just really enjoy it."
So have a stroll down Peel Street and soak in all the sights and sounds. Who knows, you might be listening to the next Troy Cassar-Daley!
Need to escape the heat, maybe take a break from the hustle and bustle?
The beautiful Tamworth Regional Art Gallery is open during the hottest parts of the day Tuesday through Sunday and has free admission year round.
There are plenty of exhibitions for all your senses to enjoy, from textiles to landscape paintings.
There are even a couple of concerts featuring Graham Howle and a showcase of First Nations music artists, led by Gomeroi elder Len Waters.
If you can't join the fun in person, don't worry, there's still a way to get your country music fix.
Many of the festival's events are being livestreamed on the festival's website and Facebook page.
A quick Google search for "tcmf livestream" should take you straight there, where you will be able to enjoy things like daily Star Chats with 2022 Star Maker winner Max Jackson, who is interviewing some of the biggest names in Australian country music every morning at 10:30am.
