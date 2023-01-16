THE artists whose hand prints will be immortalised in the country music capital in 2023 have been revealed.
Kevin Bennett, Kristy Cox, Duncan Toombs, Tom Curtain and Wanita have been selected to take their place alongside 300 others at the Hands of Fame cornerstone.
Singer-songwriter Kevin Bennett is the front man for country blues and roots band The Flood, forms part of trio Bennett, Bowtell and Urquhart, and regularly tutors at the CMAA Academy of Country Music.
Bluegrass artist Kristy Cox is a talent quest success story, with award-winning albums under her belt.
Duncan Toombs has won seven Golden Guitars for making music videos, and is launching a debut album, Steel on Steel, at the festival.
Australia's Queen of Honky Tonk, by public decree, Wanita, had a documentary about her life released in 2021.
Tom Curtain from the Northern Territory has five successful albums, and number one hits from each release.
The Hands of Fame was established in 1977, with Slim Dusty, Smoky Dawson and Tex Morton among the 21 artists celebrated in the inaugural year.
The artists' hand impressions will be installed on Kable Ave on Saturday, 21 January at 9.30am.
