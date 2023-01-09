The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival road closures include Peel Street, Kable Avenue and Fitzroy Street

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peel Street, Fitzroy Street and Kable Avenue will close in the lead up to the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture by Peter Hardin

SEVERAL streets are set to become no-go zones for locals with their cars as preparations for the festival step up a gear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.