SEVERAL streets are set to become no-go zones for locals with their cars as preparations for the festival step up a gear.
Whether you're a country music fan rolling into the city for the festival or a local Tamworthian going about your day-to-day business, you're likely to face the road closed signs.
Fitzroy Plaza, between Peel Street and Kable Avenue has already been closed off to traffic to get a head start on Festival HQ as fans start to arrive.
From Tuesday, Fitzroy Street will be blocked off between Peel Street and Smith Place from 5am to get the Fanzone Stage ready for 10-days of free concerts.
But Wednesday will mark the biggest change for motorists with Kable Avenue closing between Brisbane Street and Fitzroy Street from 5am to give side show operators the chance to set up their rides.
Tamworth's main strip, Peel Street, will be blocked off from Thursday at 4am between White Street and Brisbane Street as stall holders set up and buskers mark out their territory.
The boulevard of dreams, as its known in festival, will not reopen to traffic until January 23 from 7pm.
If you're trying to work out how to get from East to West, Peel Street will stay open for motorists between Brisbane Street and Bourke Street.
Drivers will still be able to make a clear run over the bridge with Brisbane Street to stay open towards the Marius Street intersection.
Fitzroy Street will re-open on Tuesday January 24 from 7pm and Kable Avenue will welcome traffic from midday.
Campers have started pitching their tents and stages are under construction with just days left in the countdown to the festival's opening concert on Friday night.
Sport has been moved from the Riverside ovals after they were inundated with caravans, tents and even stages to keep campers entertained.
The makeshift campground opened to visitors on Friday with organisers expecting to see similar figures to 2018 setting up home.
Carter Street, between Plain Street and Bridge Street, and Plain Street, between Ebsworth and Carter Street will re-open on Tuesday January 24 at 7am.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
