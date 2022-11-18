The Northern Daily Leader
Freshwater turtles across Australia are at a heightened increase of extinction

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 18 2022
Eastern Longneck Turtles are endemic to Australia and their close relative the Bells turtle is found only in the New England region. "So, the Bells is very special to us," UNE conservationist Dr Deborah Bower said.

Inland turtles are dying off at an alarming rate across Australia with foxes and other predators eating their eggs before they get a chance to hatch.

