Mick Fisher wanted to run a charity bowls day at Bendemeer for the Tamworth branch of the Men Of League.
Sadly he passed away before he could.
In his memory, the Mick Fisher Memorial Bowls Day will be held at Bendemeer on Saturday, November 12.
The day has been organised by the Fisher family and Bendemeer Hotel with the assistance of the Tamworth MOL, and as well as barefoot bowls will feature an auction where the major item will be one of Josh Hazlewood's Australian shirts.
Bendemeer's favourite cricketing son has donated his 2019-2020 Australian one day shirt.
"It's signed by the entire Australian team and cost us $1000 to have it framed as well," Tamworth MOL vice-president Ron Surtees said.
It includes photos of Hazlewood and his Aussie "38" number.
"We've (also) struck some special t-shirts (147 of them) as well as stubby holders," Surtees said.
Barefoot Bowls will commence at 10am, run by the Bendemeer Bowling Club with a token entry, and all money raised goes to the Men of League Foundation.
The auction will follow around 2pm (after lunch).
The day also has some unique naming.
During the day Mick's ashes will be placed in the "MickDonalds River" by family members, Surtees confirmed.
"There will be a 'Mick Burger' for lunch as well," he said.
A coach has been organised to ferry people to Bendemeer from Tamworth, picking up from the Longyard Hotel at 8.30am and Calala Inn at 8.45am. Contact Surtees on 0447 868115 to book a seat.
The Men of League was formed by Ron Coote and Noel "Ned" Kelly more than 20 years ago.
The Tamworth branch morphed out of the former North West branch 10 years ago and has assisted many in the district at various charity days and events.
"We've raised about $60,000 so far," treasurer Peter Johnson said.
Not only does the Tamworth MOL raise money for former players but everyone in the community.
The Tamworth MOL's Coffee Club meets at the Calala Inn the last Thursday of every month.
"The MOL is a unique organisation," Johnson and Surtees attested.
"Every dollar we raise is a dollar earned for charity. All our costs are bankrolled by the NRL."
