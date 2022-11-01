The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Flooding at Gunnedah on Wednesday; Namoi River likely to exceed minor flood level; major flooding possible overnight; | Update

Eva Baxter
Breanna Chillingworth
By Eva Baxter, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE 5:30PM

Major flooding is possible at Gunnedah from overnight Wednesday, an update from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.