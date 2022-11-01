Major flooding is possible at Gunnedah from overnight Wednesday, an update from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said.
The Namoi River at Gunnedah is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 7.30 metres early on Wednesday morning.
The river level may then exceed the moderate flood level of 7.60 metres on Wednesday afternoon.
The major flood level of 7.90 metres may be reached overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with further rises possible.
Quirindi residents are being urged to limit water usage as the flooding event causes difficulties to the wastewater network.
The Liverpool Plains Shire Council asks residents not to use excessive amounts of water, and limit water consumption when washing dishes, clothes and having long showers.
Flood water has inundated the wastewater pump stations in Pittsford Street, Rose Street, Whitaker Street and Loder Street.
Council said the wastewater network may surge in adjacent areas, and flood waters are likely to be contaminated by sewerage.
Tamworth Regional Council has warned residents downstream of Dungowan Dam to be on alert as significant inflows put pressure on the dam.
A 'white alert' has been issued for Dungowan Dam near Tamworth after more than 130mm of rain fell in the catchment upstream overnight.
Council said the white alert is the lowest of three alert levels in the Dungowan Dam Safety Emergency Plan.
"As part of this alert level, residents of properties immediately downstream of the dam have been notified via the Whispir text message system, but there are currently no concerns for residents at this time," a council spokesperson said.
The State Emergency Service (SES) and dam consultant engineers have also been notified of the dam levels.
"Water is currently being released from the dam via the dams automatic gate, with staff remotely monitoring inflows and dam operation," the council spokesperson said.
"With rain currently clearing, it is expected that the alert level will be dropped and that Dungowan Dam will return to normal operations around lunchtime today. A further Whispir message will be sent to properties when this occurs."
A NSW SES Spokesperson said Nundle and Quirindi have been impacted significantly by rainfall overnight.
Four members of the caravan park in Quirindi have moved to higher ground at the showgrounds.
The showgrounds in Quirindi has been opened as an evacuation area.
There have been no specific evacuations.
Flood rescue support crews are going from Tamworth and Gunnedah to Quirindi this morning "for that immediate need" and will return to those localities for the return of rising water.
NSW SES received a lot of phone calls across the region overnight for miscellaneous storm and flood calls, as well as reports of water over roads from locals.
The SES has issued a Watch and Act warning for the Tamworth region after heavy rainfall, as well as a Do Not Enter warning for Quirindi.
QUIRINDI
The NSW SES advises people Quirindi not to enter floodwater due to current heavy rain leading to flash flooding.
The SES said you should monitor the situation as it is constantly changing. Avoid floodwater for your safety.
The SES said it is expecting flash flooding is likely to last approximately 5-6 hours.
The Caravan Park and low-lying areas of Quirindi may be affected by floodwater.
This event may change quickly, we are closely monitoring the situation.
An evacuation centre is now open at the Quirindi Showgrounds which is suitable for caravans.
NUNDLE
Significant rainfall overnight has resulted in flash flooding the the township of Nundle.
The SES said this is impacting low-lying roads and bridges with impacts for low lying land around Nundle.
The main road in and out of Nundle has now reopened.
This event may change quickly, the SES said, urging locals to please stay vigilant and do not enter floodwater.
A Watch and Act warning is in place for the Tamworth region.
A flood warning has been issued for Tamworth after close to 100mm of rain battered Nundle overnight.
The road in and out of Nundle is closed after heavy rain hit the town, and locals believe it will remain closed until the afternoon.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has confirmed crews were forced to move campers at two camping spots in and around Nundle after flash flooding with the heavy rain.
About 100mm of rain has fallen at Nundle with heavy rain also lashing Hanging Rock.
Parts of Woolomin are also experiencing flooding with pictures circulating of flash flooding in front yards.
A powerful storm hit the region overnight and has seen trees down. Tamworth has seen 29mm of rain but locals have seen more in the gauges across the Longyard and East Tamworth areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a moderate flood warning for the Peel River at Tamworth.
The Bureau said moderate to heavy rainfall across the Peel River catchment has caused significant river rises along the Peel River and its tributaries, which has the potential to cause minor flooding at Tamworth Tuesday morning and possibly moderate flooding Tuesday afternoon.
The Bureau said the Peel River at Tamworth bridge could hit the minor flood threshold at 9am on Tuesday, and surpass the moderate flood level of 4.20m on Tuesday afternoon.
More to come.
