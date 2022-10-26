The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: Newcastle Jets men and women to play at Scully Park in November

By Zac Lowe
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Jets will face off against Melbourne City and the Western Sydney Wanderers in Tamworth next month. Picture by Getty Images.

Any local soccer fans will want to be in Tamworth next month, when four A-League sides descend on Scully Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.