Any local soccer fans will want to be in Tamworth next month, when four A-League sides descend on Scully Park.
In what has been dubbed the Festival of Football, the Newcastle Jets' men's and women's teams will play games against Melbourne City and the Western Sydney Wanderers respectively on Saturday, November 26.
That will be followed by a post-match function at the Wests Leagues Club where the Socceroos' World Cup game against Tunisia will be shown.
Also read:
Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO, James Cooper, said they had been in talks with the Jets for "some time" about hosting games, and the clincher for this event was the local soccer finals in September.
"That was, for us, the final piece of confirmation that gave us the confidence to pull the trigger on this," Cooper said.
"I discussed the numbers and performance of that with Shane [Mattiske, Jets executive chairman] and the Jets, and said 'Look, there's a region here with a real appetite for the sport'."
New Jets signee, Carl Jenkinson, will play on the day, which Cooper said would be an exciting addition to the game.
With 41 games for Arsenal on his resume, Jenkinson will be one of the most experienced players on the field for Newcastle.
"He brings the most experience and he's played in the best competition in the world," Cooper said.
After the day's play, the World Cup game will get underway on television from 9pm at the club.
This, Cooper said, was part of the reason they and the Jets targeted the 26th for the Festival of Football, and it will also give locals the chance to meet some of the players.
"We're going to try to get definitely the Jets but Melbourne City back there as well," he said.
Tickets to the event are on sale now through the Wests Entertainment Group website here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.