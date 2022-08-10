Multicultural Tamworth's October Fiesta la Peel event is shaping up to be the biggest and most flavourful ever.
That's according to Multicultural Tamworth chairman Eddie Whitham, who said the festival would be boosted by a $10,000 grant from the state multicultural organisation.
Advertisement
"We're really looking at many ways of helping, encouraging, enabling people. We encourage all people in the community to look at what they can do," he said.
"I think it'll be the biggest one [ever].
READ MORE:
"In fact, I'm expecting people from Gunnedah, Newcastle, Armidale, the coast.
"I just had a call from Newcastle."
Mr Whitham said the modest grant was the first the Tamworth food festival had ever won.
It will allow them to entice new entrants with a range of benefits like free sites, chairs, gazebos, support staff and other assistance, he said.
"It's going to make it safer, bigger and will encourage more people to be on the ground," he said.
That's not only to cook but to do entertainment.
"We've got a prize for the best dressed adults and the best-dressed children. And we want everyone dressed up, it doesn't matter if you're a Scotsman wearing a kilt, it doesn't matter - he won a prize last time."
Designed to show off the city's 90 ethnic and national groups in one diverse package, Fiesta la Peel typically features a wide and wonderful range of cuisines, with locals taking a culinary tour of the world from Vietnam, to Burma, Egypt, India and everything in between.
Multicultural Tamworth will hold its 9th Fiesta la Peel event on Saturday, October 15.
This year was the first with two festivals, with the 2021 event shifted to March as a result of COVID-19.
It will again be held in Bicentennial Park.
Advertisement
Migrants who own restaurants in town, perform in local cultural groups or just want to share traditional family recipes with their community are encouraged to get involved.
Apply to be a stallholder or performer online.
Applications for stallholders and performers are open until September 15.
Fiesta la Peel is hosted by the Tamworth Regional Council and Multicultural Tamworth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.