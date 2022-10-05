Repairing roads has become a problem demanding a federal level response following three years of erosive wet weather.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb visited one of the roads ruined by flooding on Wednesday morning.
George Street in Moonbi now resembles something more akin to a small bitumen cliffside than a regional road.
"It's quite incredible when you have a look at it," he said.
"The significant rain events we've had one after another have caused a lot of damage right across our local government area.
"And with that particular road ... there's a lot of work that will have to be done into the future."
He said it's clear the damage the wet weather can do and proportional support is needed.
"We'll be seeking some disaster funding to help us try and repair that," he said.
"Road damage like that gives council an opportunity to apply for what's called 'disaster relief'."
According to Cr Webb there is money available to aid in the road repairs.
"Normally you apply to the state and the federals stump-up money as well," he said.
On Tuesday, council manager of operations and construction Murray Russell told the Leader that council is working to obtain a natural disaster declaration to help with funding applications.
However, Cr Russell said, with the extent of the damage that has occurred, councils would be pleased to hear of another source of funding.
"I think all local government areas in NSW would be very pleased if the federal government could find a separate package to give local government some funding in a similar program to Roads to Recovery," he said.
"It could be a special one-off allocation of funding to repair badly weather-damaged roads."
It's an issue that has also come onto the radar of Riverina MP and former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack, who said roads in regional areas needs to be a priority for the federal government.
"Road safety has to come first and this government needs to understand regional people rely on our roads to get to and from work, to take their children to school and to sport or other activities," he said.
With the federal budget on the horizon, Mr McCormack said funding support for roads damaged by flooding in NSW demands consideration.
"With the October Budget coming up and country roads in a terrible state, there's never been a more appropriate time for this funding."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
