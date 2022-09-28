A MAJOR player in the sporting stores game is kicking goals by setting up shop in Tamworth for the first time.
Rebel plans to open in early next year inside Centrepoint, shopping centre manager Martin Howes told the Leader.
Mr Howes said Rebel's upcoming arrival reflected the economic boom that has taken hold of the city.
"In Tamworth the town is growing, and it's growing at a really positive rate," he said.
"It's testament to the strength of the Tamworth economy and the opportunities that are here for small and large businesses alike."
He said it was clear Rebel saw the opportunity to strike in Tamworth.
The sporting goods store will launch in the space where Aldi used to be, Mr Howes told the Leader.
This would put them next to another major retailer, JB Hi-Fi.
Mr Howes said big businesses building bases in Tamworth encourages others to expand to Tamworth and to the Centrepoint shopping area.
"Demand for those shops, particularly now that Rebel's coming in, we expect there to be more people interested in the centre," he said.
"Them being next to JB Hi-Fi is a really good fit."
Mr Howes said the brick-and-mortar shopfront could mean residents will be able to shop for Rebel products locally without having to turn to the internet.
"I actually think that at the moment to buy something that is within the range Rebel has you have to go online," he said.
"So I actually think Rebel will more likely bring online sales back locally.
"The range is full of big-branded products, and those products you can really only get online at the moment."
With the slated opening of the store closing in, Rebel may look to hire locals in the coming months.
The Tamworth Business Chamber welcomed the shop's arrival.
Rebel managing director Gary Williams said he expected the brand would fit well with "Tamworth's history of producing sporting legends and its strong sporting lifestyle culture".
