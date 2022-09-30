The Northern Daily Leader

Felix Cobb-Johnson wins Richard Cameron Memorial Award as Central North's best under-21s player

By Samantha Newsam
September 30 2022 - 9:00pm
Narrabri young gun Felix Cobb-Johnson capped off a great season by winning the Richard Cameron Memorial Award as zone's best under-21s player. He is pictured here being presented the trophy by Richard's mother, and Central North Life Member, Helen Cameron. Picture by Peter Hardin

Felix Cobb-Johnson couldn't have asked for, or achieved, much more in his first year of first grade.

