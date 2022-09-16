After his after the siren effort to help them snatch a dramatic draw against Moree back in July, Narrabri coach Jake Packer lauded Linton Grumley's "amazing" performance.
It wasn't the first, nor the last time the Blue Boars mentor would sing the No.8's praises this season.
After serving his apprenticeship behind some of the club's best, the recently-turned 27-year old (he celebrated his birthday the Monday after the major semi-final) has taken his opportunity with both hands. In what has been his first full season of first grade, he has been one of their best.
"He's had a breakout year," Packer remarked after that Moree game.
Speaking after their preliminary final win over Pirates to book a spot in Saturday's grand final, Grumley agreed with that assessment but humbly deflected the praise to his team mates.
"It's been pretty good," he said of his season.
"(But) I think the whole team's gelling and it just makes it easier for a few of us ball runners to make more of an impact; front foot footy and a lot of space for us to run."
But the credit doesn't all belong to his team-mates. Grumley's season is also reward for a big pre-season.
"I was working hard in the off-season trying to do as much fitness as I can because I need it," he laughed.
"And obviously it's just paid off."
"You always strive to be better in yourself, you want to play the best you can and you can only do that if you're fit."
It has allowed him to be more competitive for longer in games, and given him the confidence to still be making those runs in the 80th minute.
"Being fit just makes everything easier, you can have a couple of good runs and then you can work hard for the boys in defence," he said.
He will be a pivotal figure for the Blue Boars in Saturday's decider against Gunnedah.
It will be the second first grade grand final he has experienced after sitting on the bench in 2016 when Pirates ended their two-year premiership reign.
It made the fact that they quashed Pirates' hopes of five straight all the more satisfying.
Proudly pulling on the blue since he was 15 or 16, Grumley is one of those people who gives not just on the field but off it.
He is part of the Blue Boars general committee, helps out as a ground marshal and is an accredited assistant referee. He is also often using his skills as a builder, fixing things around the club.
Working for the family business, Grumley Builders, Grumley also helps out on the family farm Darjeeling.
"Happily in my spare time I go out and help mum and dad and do a bit of farm work," he said.
Not that spare time is something he has a lot of of. He is also the vice president of the Narrabri touch committee having previously served as president for a few years.
NARRABRI TEAM: 1. Sam Spanton 2. Will Turner 3. Will Ciesiolka 4. Sam Knight 5. Daniel Kahl 6. Jack Maunder 7. Hamish Moore 8. Linton Grumley 9. Tom Nolan 10. Morgan Jones 11. Felix Johnson 12. Jacob Nichols 13. Will McDonnell (c) 14. Toby Knight 15. Jydon Hill 16. Mitch Crieghton 17. Tom Cameron 18. Hamish Nolan 19. Angus Turner 20. Toby Keys 21. Jake Packer 22. Nick Anderson 23. James Baker 24th man emergency Eben Botha
