The Northern Daily Leader

CNRU grand finals: Linton Grumley goes from apprentice to master

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 has been a breakout year for Narrabri No.8 Linton Grumley, pictured here with niece Ruby. Picture supplied

After his after the siren effort to help them snatch a dramatic draw against Moree back in July, Narrabri coach Jake Packer lauded Linton Grumley's "amazing" performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.