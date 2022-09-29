The Northern Daily Leader

Sam Collett lauded Pirates' best and fairest for 2022 season

By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 29 2022 - 9:43am, first published 7:00am
Sam Collett was lauded as Pirates best and fairest at the club's recent presentation. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Pirates co-coach Mick Squires expects the disappointment of falling a game short of the grand final and the chance to become the first side to win five straight premierships, to make them all the more hungrier next season.

