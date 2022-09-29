Pirates co-coach Mick Squires expects the disappointment of falling a game short of the grand final and the chance to become the first side to win five straight premierships, to make them all the more hungrier next season.
Already there are stirrings.
Barely a fortnight on from the season wrapping up there has already been chatter about when they are starting training again.
The club this week opened applications for coaches for the 2023 season.
Squires is keen to go around again, and believes with the young players coming through they have the foundation to build another dynasty.
That was highlighted at their presentation night with three of the four first grade awards going to players in their early 20s.
Sam Collett capped off what was unquestionably his best season in first grade by winning the Pat McCarthy Shield as the best and fairest.
"He was by far and away, we thought, our standout player for the year," Squires said.
"He was a big reason we went as far as we did."
Topping the points "quite comfortably", the fullback's consistency was one of the things that really impressed Squires, and co-coaches Evan Kellow and Doug Biffin.
"He's only in his third or fourth year of first grade, but has become a really important part of that football team," Squires said.
And someone that the other players look to.
"He doesn't say much, but the way he plays shows a lot of leadership," Squires said.
Breakaway Toby Maslen earned the acknowledgement of his peers, taking home the Tamex Transport Perpetual Shield as the players' player.
That he won it after missing their first five games of the season was a measure of how good a season he had.
"He did really well, because I guess at different stages we didn't think he'd be our number seven," Squires admitted.
Capable of playing a number of positions - his first game this season he started on the wing - he conceded there were weeks where they did give consideration to not playing him in the forwards.
But his form, and "the way he trained" made him impossible not to pick there.
Brendan Rixon won the coaches award as the best back.
"The way he played this year and his consistency, we couldn't not go with him," Squires said.
"We had lots of good backs but we just thought Ricko was the glue that held that backline together."
"His football this year was great. If he decides not to go around again I'll be sad, because I think he had his best year in my time at Pirates."
Consistency was also a trait of best forward Michael Purtle.
Playing his second season of first grade, Squires said the 20-year old just "went to another level" this season.
"He became that prop that played 80 minutes," he said.
"You kind of forgot about him because you just knew he'd done his job.
"But when we had a chat about these awards, he was the first name that came to mind."
There was plenty for the club to celebrate with the women and second grade both triumphant. They also won the club championship for the 15th year in-a-row.
In the women's awards, co-captain Rosie Ferguson added another accomplishment to her growing list winning the best and fairest, while young gun Tomi Gavin was the players player. Phoebe McLoughlin took out the coaches award, Molly Cullen the rookie of the year, Jill Mooney the most committed and player of the grand final, Shae Partridge, the most consistent.
Gavin also won the Jack Cutcliffe Memorial Shield, James Trappel the Buccaneers award and Joe Tufrey the Phar Lap Award.
Having had a bit of time now to reflect on the season, Squires judged it as a "successful" year, albeit one where their goal wasn't quite reached.
There were a few factors that contributed to that.
A couple of things he spoke about for next year is earning more bonus points - it was the difference between potentially finishing second and fourth, as they did, tallying the same number of wins as Narrabri and Inverell - and becoming "hard to beat everywhere" again.
"I think the best thing for us was we didn't lose a game at home, we turned it into a bit of a fortress again," Squires said.
"The goal next year is to be better at playing footy away from home."
"If we're going to be the team to beat again, we need to win those away games."
AWARD WINNERS:
First grade: Best & Fairest (Pat McCarthy Memorial Shield) - Sam Collett, Players' Player (Tamex Transport Perpetual Shield) - Toby Maslen, Best Forward - Michael Purtle, Best Back - Brendan Rixon
Women's: Best & Fairest (Presidents Shield) - Rosie Ferguson, Players Player (Tamex Transport Perpetual Shield) - Tomi Gavin, Most Consistent - Shae Partridge, Rookie of the Year - Molly Cullen, Coaches Award - Phoebe McLoughlin, Most Committed - Jill Mooney
Second grade: Best & Fairest (Pat McCarthy Memorial Shield) - Andrew Wynne, Players' Player (Tamex Transport Perpetual Shield) - Dale Scott, Best Forward - Hamish McLaren, Best Back - Brad Male,
Club Awards: Women's Highest Point Scorer (Julie Collyer Shield) - Shae Partridge 164, Representative Player of the Year (Tamworth Trophies Perpetual Shield) - Erika Maslen, Men's Highest Point Scorer - Brendan Rixon 112, Buccaneers Award (Peter McHattan Memorial Shield) - James Trappel, Phar Lap Award (Pat McCarthy Memorial Shield) - Joe Tufrey, Jack Cutcliffe Memorial Shield - Tomi Gavin, Club Lady of the Year (Marie Dietrich & Babe Foran Perpetual Shield) - Mary Jane Gavin
Life members: Sean Tufrey, Mark Gallienne
Junior Awards
16 girls: Players Player - Bree Elliott, Most Improved - Bree Elliott, Most Consistent - Bree Allan, Most Committed - Alisha Nixon, Leadership - Tomi Gavin
16 boys: Players' Player - Joe Rindo, Best and Fairest - Charlie Dawe, Best Forward - Callum Cocking, Best Back - Blake Russell, Most Improved - Logan Ruffell
18 boys: Players' Player - James Tongue, Best and Fairest - Mackenzie Austin/ Harry Merrick, Best Forward - Lachlan Elliott, Best Back - Fred Williams
