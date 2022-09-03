"Sh*t yeah," Moree centre Joe Wade replied without hesitation when asked if the Boars can win this year's premiership.
They had just beaten the Roosters 30-14 in the minor semi-final eliminator - played on a miserably wet and cold Saturday afternoon at a muddy Kootingal Recreation Reserve.
And of course Wade would say that. However, it was confidence backed by what is now a six-game winning streak, as the Boars chase their fifth Group 4 premiership - and their first since 2002.
Awaiting them in the preliminary final next Saturday will be either North Tamworth or Dungowan, who meet in the major semi-final at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday afternoon.
Three years after returning to Group 4 from Group 19 after a lengthy absence, Moree are chasing their first Group 4 grand final appearance since Wee Waa beat them 46-10 in 2004.
Whoever plays them in the preliminary final will encounter a side buzzing with self-belief. They handled the six-week suspension of game-breaker Brenton Cochrane admirably, despite early back-to-back losses while the mercurial lock was sidelined.
Moree's four consecutive victories since Cochrane's return included a 32-20 home triumph over the Bears on August 20.
"This team's got a lot of potential," said Wade, whose 65th minute try, after quick hands inside Kooty's 20m zone, was Moree's third in 10 minutes and blew the lead out to 28-10.
The try blitz was started in the 55nd minute by No 2 Jovan Raveneau, after a break by Wade, and was followed by No 1 Adrian Smith pouncing on the ball in-goal after No 5 Jason Saunders' on-the-fly kick infield.
In the 47th minute, Kootingal-Moonbi had reduced Moree's lead to 12-10 after No 10 Jacko Brookman crashed over and No 7 Sam Taylor converted.
It was the Roosters' second unanswered try in a row: in the 39th minute, winger Dylan Clark caught a pinpoint Taylor cross-field kick to score out wide and make it a 12-4 ball game in the Boars' favour at the break.
The visitors had jumped to an early 12-0 lead through two touchdowns to Saunders - the first via a slick backline movement and the second via a long-range intercept.
"We're just hitting our peak," Wade said. "We've still got a lot more left in the tank."
Kootingal-Moonbi's quest for a maiden first-grade premiership will continue next year.
Their No 9 Kurt Hartmann said Kooty "made it harder and harder" on themselves to rein in the Boars.
"We've obviously had a lot of tough games this year," he said, adding that "you just can't find your way back" into the contest every time.
MOREE 30 (Jason Saunders 2, Jovan Raveneau, Adrian Smith, Joe Wade tries; Smith 5 goals) KOOTINGAL-MOONBI 14 (Dylan Clark, Jacko Brookman, Brayden Jerrard tries; Sam Taylor goal)
