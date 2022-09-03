The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

2022 Group 4 finals: Moree Boars beat Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters 30-14

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 3 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Sh*t yeah," Moree centre Joe Wade replied without hesitation when asked if the Boars can win this year's premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.