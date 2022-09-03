The Leader is all over this weekend's finals action.
As the region's only live sports blog, our dedicated team will bring you real-time updates from some of the most anticipated match-ups.
Advertisement
That includes the Red Devils' major semi-final against the Blue Bars at Gunnedah on Saturday.
At Kootingal on Saturday, the Roosters and the Boars will meet in the minor semi-final.
Read also:
On Sunday, we will be at Jack Woolaston Oval for the major semi between the Bears and the Cowboys.
Match reports and galleries will be online today.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.