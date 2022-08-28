The Northern Daily Leader

Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters beat Gunnedah Bulldogs 24-22

By Mark Bode
Updated August 28 2022 - 10:09am, first published 10:05am
The Roosters booked a home elimination final against a resurgent Boars after edging the Bulldogs in a final round clash at Kitchener Park on Sunday.

