The Roosters booked a home elimination final against a resurgent Boars after edging the Bulldogs in a final round clash at Kitchener Park on Sunday.
Minor premiers North Tamworth, meanwhile, maintained their long winning streak with a 46-36 defeat away to Boggabri on Sunday.
This weekend, Kootingal-Moonbi will face Moree in the minor semi-final at Kootingal Recreation Reserve while Norths will host Dungowan in the major semi-final.
On Sunday, Logan Howard crossed twice for Kooty in their crucial 24-22 win over Gunnedah.
Chris Vidler and Johnny Seabrook also scored for Kooty.
Had the Roosters lost, the Boars would have leapfrogged them into third place and earned the right to host them in the knockout final.
Moree's opponents on Saturday, the winless Tigers, forfeited for the second weekend in a row.
It was nice to get a good win like that at home in front of a big crowd.- Jake Rumsby
On Saturday, Narrabri beat Werris Creek 68-18 at Collins Park.
"It was nice to get a good win like that at home in front of a big crowd," Blues captain-coach Jake Rumsby told Group 4 Media.
He added: "It wasn't the year we wanted, but it was always going to be tough for us given all the injuries we had."
