Tamworth left their run just a bit too late in their women's 10s minor semi-final against Glen Innes on Sunday as their best-ever season came to a disappointing end.
From 34-7 down at half-time, the Magpies clawed their way back to within 10 points with around four minutes remaining.
Advertisement
But they ran out of time as the Elkettes held on to advance to next week's preliminary final 39-29.
Playing in their first-ever final it appeared the occasion got to the Magpies early with Glen Innes, who they had had the measure of this season, jumping out to a 15-nil lead at the first break, and stretching that to 34-nil with only a couple of minutes to play in the first half.
Struggling to find their rhythm in attack and constantly putting themselves under pressure with errors and turnovers, Ash Bridge showed some great footwork to finally get the Magpies on the board in the final minute of the half.
Ellie Hannaford then scored off a penalty quick tap in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Lauren Clarke briefly halted the Magpies momentum with her third, but a brilliant long range effort from Bridge in the final seconds gave them a slim hope of pulling off a miracle.
But they'd left themselves with too much work to do, and despite a double to Hannaford, and a player advantage for the last few minutes they couldn't make up the difference.
Satara Speedy also scored a double for the Elkettes and lived up to her surname, especially for her first, the winger chasing through on a well-placed kick in behind the Magpies defence in the opening minute.
It was a successful tactic for them, with three of their tries coming off the back of kicks.
It's not all over for the Magpies though with second grade winning a thriller against Robb 25-24 to set up a preliminary final match-up with Glen Innes.
Trailing from the second minute of the game, Adam Wallace put the Magpies in front for the first time in the 62nd minute and they held on.
NEW ENGLAND MINOR SEMI-FINAL RESULTS
First grade: Armidale 29 (Tries: J. Grant, M. Pennefather (2), P. Cumming, C. Stace Conversions: L. Donnelly (2)) d Robb 24 (Tries: S. Cox, W. Archer, A. Cudmore Penalty Goals: H. Cannington (3))
Second grade: Tamworth 25 (Tries: J. Bracken, J. Hannaford, A. Wallace Conversions: L. Allan (2) Penalty Goals: L. Allan (2)) d Robb 24 (Tries: J. Gamson, S. Greenup, T. Vaughn, T. Suttor Conversions: W. Green (2))
Third grade: Armidale 56 (Tries: S. Rhodes-swain (3), L. Carlon, A. Chalker, J. Dent, T. Haenga, B. Cosgrove Conversions: J. Dent (8)) d Baa Baas 23 (Tries: T. Brennan, S. Coleman , B. Bishop, C. Steele Penalty Goals: S. Coleman)
Women's 10's: Glen Innes 39 (Tries: S. Speedy (2), L. Clarke (3), C. Archibald, M. Fryer Conversions: A. Tunamena (2)) d Tamworth 29 (Tries: A. Bridge (2), E. Hannaford (3) Conversions: A. Bridge (2))
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.