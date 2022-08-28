The Northern Daily Leader

NERU minor semi-finals: Tamworth women beaten by Glen Innes 39-29

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated August 28 2022 - 8:43am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Hannaford led Tamworth's second half resurgence with three tries. Picture by Mark Bode

Tamworth left their run just a bit too late in their women's 10s minor semi-final against Glen Innes on Sunday as their best-ever season came to a disappointing end.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.