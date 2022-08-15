The Northern Daily Leader

AFL: Catch-up games floated but weather set to deter Swans and Kangaroos

By Zac Lowe
Updated August 15 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The local AFL derby between the Swans and Kangaroos did not go ahead on Saturday, but a slim hope remains of catch-up games. Picture by Zac Lowe.

It was meant to be the last big clash of the year, a closing marquee round before finals time. But instead, Saturday's fixture between the Tamworth Swans and Tamworth Kangaroos came to nothing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.