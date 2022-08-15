It was meant to be the last big clash of the year, a closing marquee round before finals time. But instead, Saturday's fixture between the Tamworth Swans and Tamworth Kangaroos came to nothing.
The constant rain on Friday, which grew heavier after evening fell, caused both No. 1 Oval and Riverside 5 to become too wet to allow play.
So, on Saturday, the clubs announced that the games were off. But hope is not entirely lost for fans of local AFL, as there is some thought that mid-week catch-up games might be played.
Community football and competition manager for AFL North West, Paul Taylor, said there is "certainly scope in our rules" for the Swans and Kangaroos to organise the games if they so desire.
Swans president, Josh McKenzie, is eager to see catch-up matches go ahead, but said the biggest impediment will likely be the weather and the condition of the local grounds.
"It's hard to plan any of that when you don't have an oval," McKenzie said.
"We'd certainly be open to trying to get those games on if we could, but it's going to be a challenge if we don't get them on early this week, which the weather's probably going to disallow."
Kangaroos co-captain and assistant coach, Ben Mitchell, had not heard any formal discussions from within his club about organising a follow-up round, but said there would be a number of difficulties to overcome.
"Personally, I won't go too well backing after a mid-week game and a game on the weekend," Mitchell said.
"Especially a week out from finals."
Mitchell is more than willing to play, but also acknowledged the time requirements involved in playing in the evening could prove an obstacle, as both the men's and women's games would presumably be played.
Overall, sentiment seems to err towards not holding the games.
Swans co-coach, Paul Kelly said he "wouldn't be disappointed" to forego the follow-up and move straight on the their round 15 fixtures, while Mitchell wasn't sure what could be gained from the games.
On closer inspection, he has a point. The Swans men have locked up the minor premiership, while the Kangaroos are guaranteed a finals spot and can only hope to avoid falling to fourth on the ladder, as the Inverell Saints are out of reach in second.
The women, meanwhile, are in a similar position. Both the Kangaroos and Swans women are guaranteed places in finals, in fourth and third on the ladder respectively.
The gap between the Kangaroos in fourth and New England Nomads in fifth in the women's rankings is too vast to be overcome in just too games, so there does not seem to be an urgency in that regard.
"If the result mattered a lot, both teams would be pushing for it," Mitchell said.
"But the Swans can't drop below first, and a win or a loss isn't going to affect us a lot ... I don't think it's a big game to get out of the way."
