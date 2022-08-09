The Northern Daily Leader
Rugby League: Wests Tigers release schedule for Gunnedah and Tamworth trip

By Wests Tigers Media
August 9 2022 - 9:00am
Tyler and Parker O'Neile meet Tigers player Kelma Tuilagi during Wests' trip to Tamworth in 2021. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Wests Tigers' community team is preparing to descend on Tamworth and Gunnedah with a big schedule of events ahead of Saturday's NRL match against Cronulla Sharks at Scully Park.

