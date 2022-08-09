Wests Tigers' community team is preparing to descend on Tamworth and Gunnedah with a big schedule of events ahead of Saturday's NRL match against Cronulla Sharks at Scully Park.
Advertisement
This road trip comes just a fortnight after the team delivered 55 life-saving AED (defibrillators) throughout regional NSW, holding clinics in Dubbo, Condobolin and Menindee.
The cars have been refuelled and the bags are packed ahead of another rugby league adventure, this time to Gunnedah and Tamworth.
Injured outside back Tommy Talau will be on hand for the first event, the Coal Miners' Cup in Gunnedah on Wednesday.
This is a primary school carnival where the team will deliver a healthy lifestyle workshop for the kids. Wednesday will wrap up with an All Abilities and Wheelchair Rugby League clinic that same afternoon back in Tamworth.
On Thursday, the community team will be busy from dawn 'til dusk. The club's stars of the future, the under 16s Cubs, will be on hand for Wests Tigers Rugby League Festival at Plain Street Playing Fields in the morning in Tamworth, then at lunchtime it's back to Gunnedah.
Captain James Tamou, and Indigenous teammates Brent Naden and Daine Laurie will be a part of a Winanga-Li Community visit, at John Longmuirs Field in the afternoon.
It doesn't end there. The whole Wests Tigers squad will then be available for a Community Clinic in Tamworth, followed by a 'meet the players session' at Scully Park from 5.45pm, just a couple of days out from the blockbuster clash against the Sharks.
There's plenty happening on Friday as well. The NRL team will put the finishing touches to its preparation with its captain's run in the morning. In the evening, the club will hold a special Coaches Workshop for aspiring and current rugby league coaches.
Then it's game day. Wests Tigers will line up against one of the form teams in the competition, Cronulla Sharks in Round 22 of the NRL Telstra Premiership.
Community Manager Keehan Diamond is leading the convoy and says the trip to Tamworth will be a hectic few days.
"We're really excited about what we're doing and I know it means a lot to the local community," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.