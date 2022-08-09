The passion to help their own runs strongly through the rugby league community.
It was the catalyst for the formation of the Men Of League Foundation by Ron Coote, Jim Hall and Max Brown back in 2002.
Established to help those in the rugby league community who are doing it tough, the Tamworth branch has been doing just that for 10 years now.
Started up by Kevin Robinson initially as a 'coffee club', it provides both financial and well being support for all those involved in the game from players to referees, administrators and club volunteers.
"We give out food vouchers, travel vouchers, play peoples rates," vice-president and publicity officer Ron Surtees said.
They also help out with surgery costs and rehabilitation equipment such as wheelchairs and ramps.
Along with the financial side, their other main function is well being.
"We've done numerous visits to peoples homes, nursing homes, hospitals; made phone calls, sent flowers, cards, chocolates to people to cheer them up," Surtees said.
They are also active in the wider community, cooking barbecues for cancer care facility Inala House, helping out at major events like the old Peel Schools Carnival and more recently the National Primary Games. Since 2016 they have also helped Nazareth House launch their annual NRL tipping competition.
"One of the biggest things we're most chuffed about is during the drought we came up with the idea to have a 'grill and chill'," Surtees said.
"We put on a barbecue for local farmers."
"It was such a great success that we repeated the following year."
He has been one of the driving forces in keeping the MOL kicking along and has found it very fulfilling and rewarding.
"We just get a good feel about helping people," he said.
One of their main fundraisers is their annual Father's Day raffle.
They also run golf days, bowls days and hold sporting dinners/luncheons.
Surtees said they had done "a quick guess" and over the 10 years have raised in excess of $75,000.
After a slow last two years due to COVID and subsequent restrictions things are kicking up again.
They will be selling doubles at Saturday's NRL game between the Sharks and Tigers.
Preparations are also well underway for the Mick Fisher Memorial Bowls Day to be held on November 12.
