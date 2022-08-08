The Northern Daily Leader

Oztag: Tamworth well-represented at International Tag Series

By Zac Lowe
August 8 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Indigenous Australian men's 30s team finished fourth in its division after making the quarter finals over the weekend. Picture supplied.

Coffs Harbour hosted hundreds of Oztag players from all over the world last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.