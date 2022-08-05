The Northern Daily Leader
Harvest Hotels, owners of The Courthouse in Tamworth, pay record price for Maitland property

By Hamish Geale
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
RECORD: East Maitland's Windsor Castle Hotel.

Sydney-based group Harvest Hotels, which also owns The Courthouse Hotel in Tamworth, has purchased East Maitland's Windsor Castle Hotel for an inland regional record $51 million.

