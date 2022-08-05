FLOODING is possible along the Peel River in Tamworth later this afternoon after rain soaked the city for hours on end.
The weather bureau issued the minor flood warning on Friday afternoon after the most significant rain in a 24-hour period all year - about 40mm - fell on the city from Thursday evening.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said the Peel River in the CBD could reach the minor flood level of 3m by late Friday afternoon.
"Moderate rainfall since Thursday evening has caused river level rises at Tamworth and upstream," the BoM warning said.
Chaffey Dam has been sitting full for more than a year.
The next BoM warning will be issued by 6:30pm tonight.
In life-threatening emergencies call triple zero immediately.
If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, call the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500.
Never drive, walk through or enter floodwaters because they can be deceptive and dangerous.
For more emergency information, advice and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts go to:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
