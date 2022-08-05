The most rain all year for a single day has fallen overnight, as a storm tore through the Tamworth CBD.
The lightning strikes circled the city at about 5:30pm, but quickly moved off to the south east, giving anyone at the Oxley lookout a spectacular light show.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) gauge at the airport recorded an official total of 40.2mm in Tamworth.
However, many locals recorded totals in their backyard gauges that went well beyond that level.
Residents in Westdale, Hillvue and Calala reported 47mm, 50mm and 55mm respectively.
Armidale also saw a healthy total, which was in excess of the highest daily rainfall total for all months except July this year.
Armidale officially received 34.4mm, which was just short of the highest total for July, of 38.6mm.
There were also sizeable flows were recorded at Chaffey Dam, which saw its levels go from 100 per cent to 103.9 per cent overnight.
A big spike for inflow between 10pm and 8am saw spilling increase from a megalitre on the 3rd to 11.7 megalitres across the 4th and 5th of August.
According to the administrator of Tamworth Regional Weather Dave Farrenden, we're likely to see more of the wet weather all the way through to the end of the year.
"You could see storms over multiple days," he said.
"As we move out of winter and into Spring we'll see a lot of warmth through the day.
"And that's pretty much what storms feed off of ... instability, moisture."
He said this is due to the Indian Ocean Dipole which has remained stubbornly negative, giving rise to La Nina conditions.
"With this negative Indian Ocean Dipole there will be a lot more moisture available for storms," he said.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
