Business, home and acreage near city | 41 Warrah Road, Tamworth

THIS property presents the best of both worlds, enjoying the peaceful lifestyle of acreage living yet only minutes away from all the amenities Tamworth has to offer.
This oasis is set up with flexibility of use and lots of options, depending on your needs.
Interested in operating your business from home and need more room? Bring your furry friends, or simply enjoy open space and great amenities-infrastructure for your hobbies.
FEATURES:
This semi-rural acreage property presents a unique opportunity for the astute buyer, but the biggie here is water, all year, every year.
Approximately six acres of useable country, currently set up as a very large house yard with established trees and gated entry.
The property is configured with a further four lush paddocks, each with water point, two stalls and fully fenced to suit horses or other stock. A separate commercial vehicle entry is used for access to the powered industrial size shed with; overhead power + air lines, 4.7m roller door height, plenty of room for tractors, boats, floats and trucks, turning room for a semi, truck wash bay, kitchenette/water, work benches and storage.
Water is aplenty with two working equipped bores, community scheme water and 92,000L rainwater storage.
The original brick four-bedroom home is modernised for all-year comfort along with top-end kitchen appliances, two separate living rooms, main bathroom, heating and cooling and is all on one level.
Entertaining from the large, covered, all weather deck is easy and overlooks the salt water, 10m x 4m in-ground swimming pool (compliant and with auto cleaning system).
The pool cabana includes a shower room, WC, reverse cycle a/c split system plus a kitchenette and loads of room to party, or use as a teenager retreat, music room or art studio. Personalise to suit your family needs. Annual savings incurred with 10kw solar power and LG battery, plus so many other features here, loads of invisible dollars have been spent, you really need to inspect to appreciate.
Located within the Tamworth 80km/h town limit in an established, quiet, acreage only area, off Manilla Road. Sealed road to the gates. On the school bus route, an easy drive to public and private hospitals, Coles supermarket and North Tamworth butcher, hairdresser, cafe and pharmacy.
