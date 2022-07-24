Dungowan had just won for the 10th straight time, a top of the table clash against North Tamworth awaits and Cowboys coach Luke "Tubby" Taylor was unimpressed
"Well, that'll mean nothing if we don't go good in the finals," he said of the winning streak, which continued after a 30-16 defeat of Gunnedah at home on Sunday afternoon.
Advertisement
Taylor described his outfit's performance against eighth-placed Gunnedah as "clunky" and a mixed bag.
It was also "ugly", he said, but added that the effort was there from his charges.
Read also:
With four rounds remaining before the finals, the Cowboys sit second on the table, equal on points with Norths, whom they beat earlier in the year and will meet at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday.
Against Gunnedah, the Cowboys trailed 12-0 early in the match after the Bulldogs crossed twice when the home side were down a man: No 1 Trent Taylor was sin-binned.
However, the Cowboys finished the first half with three unanswered tries: a close-range effort to No 9 Shaun Ferguson, the first of two touchdowns to the competition's leading try-scorer, centre Tevita Peceli, and a bulldozing effort by No 17 Toby Taggart.
Leading 18-12 at half-time, the Cowboys struck first after the break when in-form No 6 Ethan Antzakles - the player of the match - was too classy inside Gunnedah's 20m zone.
That fine solo effort was followed by Bulldogs centre Liam Ireland crossing in the 59th minute.
With Dungowan leading 24-16, Peceli's display of explosiveness inside Gunnedah's 20m zone increased his 2022 try-scoring tally to 18.
DUNGOWAN 30 (Tevita Peceli 2, Shaun Ferguson, Toby Taggart, Ethan Antzakles tries; Trent Taylor 3, Brett Jarrett 2 goals) d GUNNEDAH 16 (Paul Sharpley, Dylan O'Brien, Liam Ireland tries; Dylan O'Brien 2 goals) Group 4 best and fairest: 3 Ethan Antzakles (D), 2 Tevita Peceli (D), 1 Aidan Davis (G).
In the other Sunday game, the fourth-placed Boars beat the seventh-placed Blues 38-26 at home. On Saturday, first-placed Norths beat third-placed Kootingal-Moonbi 28-16 while fifth-placed Boggabri downed last-placed Manilla 54-28.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.