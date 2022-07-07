In weeks like this, results and what occurs on the track has taken a backseat for Clint Lundholm.
The Dubbo trainer and his team have been more focused on the welfare of jockey Elissa Meredith, who remains intubated at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
Apprentice jockey Meredith is based in Dubbo and is indentured to Lundholm. It was Starlink, one of his horses, she fell from at Gunnedah on Monday and suffered serious head injuries.
Lundholm is preparing for a busy few days of racing, with chances set for Tamworth, Cowra, Warren and Quirindi between Friday and Tuesday, but he and Todd Smith still managed to make a trip to Newcastle on Wednesday to visit Meredith's family and spend time with her at hospital.
Meredith briefly opened her eyes while Lundholm and Smith were at the hospital and while everyone seems "happy" with her progress, it has been a tough week for the trainer and his team.
"We've all been on the edge of our seats waiting to hear what's going on," Lundholm said.
"And that's been the hardest thing, it's just a waiting game to see how she wakes up. But everyone is pretty positive.
"We're all work colleagues but we're one big family and we all treat each other the same and are all great friends. So when something like this happens it really hits home, but we all band together and we're all there for each other."
Racing NSW reported on Wednesday afternoon Meredith remains intubated and has been experiencing some discomfort but is being supplied with pain relief by doctors.
After her fall on Monday and lengthy period of treatment on the track the remainder of the Gunnedah meeting was cancelled as other jockeys expressed concerns that they were not in a position to continue riding, given the traumatic circumstances.
The Curlewis Cup was one of the events abandoned but it has now been moved to Friday's meeting at Tamworth.
Lundholm will contest the cup and he has that little more motivation to succeed as he aims to succeed for his injured jockey.
Hit The Rim will contest the cup on Friday and heads into the event after a win at Dubbo and a solid sixth-placed finish in a Randwick Highway last time out.
"He's come back a fresh horse and has raced really well," Lundholm said.
"He was decent in the Highway and wasn't beaten a great deal of lengths. I thought he was a good chance at Gunnedah the other day and we've been lucky they've put it back in there for us tomorrow. He looks a nice chance there as well."
Attention will then turn to Cowra on Saturday, and Principal Belle will be a special runner for Lundholm there.
Principal Belle will make her first start for Lundholm on Saturday and the three-year-old is owned by Meredith's fiancé, Pat Wheatley.
Lundholm considers her a winning chance as well after a second-placed finish in a trial late last month.
Wandzel is also coming off a promising trial showing and will debut for Lundholm at Cowra while Matter Of Factor, despite a "disappointing" run of form in recent times, is also considered a decent chance.
The Big Seal, after three successive second-placed finishes, will headline the hopes at Warren alongside sprinter Beauchamp.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
