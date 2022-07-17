'We've got to keep our heads up': Watson urges perseverance after loss

Tamworth Thunderbolts co-captain Mikaela Watson has urged her side not to drop their heads after their heaviest defeat of the season.
They expected a tough game against the Coffs Harbour Suns on Saturday, and that is exactly what they got from the third-ranked team in the division.
But the Thunderbolts' 68-41 loss, Watson said, will provide an important lesson to the team.
"We need to start being able to work the ball around a bit more," she said.
"Trying to get open a little bit more rather than just relying on one or two of our point guards to score all the points."
Saturday happened to be an off night for Tamworth's lead scorer, Emily Tudman, who scored 11 points - just one-third of her per-game average for the season.
But, Watson said, the loss cannot be attributed to one player. "She is an incredible shooter ... but she didn't have her best game, it happens", the co-captain said.
Instead, Watson added, the team must be able to step up and find alternate means of scoring when their usual plan isn't working.
But as a side that has played just a handful of games together, the Thunderbolts will keep their losses in perspective given how new they are to the competition.
"They just need to keep their heads up and keep pushing," she said.
"Going from the practice match [against Coffs, which they lost heavily] to yesterday's game, we've improved immensely.
"We've just got to keep our heads up and know that it's our first season together ... we've improved out of sight."
The team now has another fortnight before its next game, which will be the Thunderbolts' first and only home game for the season.
The Suns will travel to Tamworth for that fixture, and Watson said the side will spend the next fortnight working to improve the shortcomings that emerged during Saturday's match.
