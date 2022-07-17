The Northern Daily Leader

'We've got to keep our heads up': Watson urges perseverance after loss

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 17 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:00am
Good advice: Mikaela Watson said her side needs to stay positive. Photo: Peter Hardin.

Tamworth Thunderbolts co-captain Mikaela Watson has urged her side not to drop their heads after their heaviest defeat of the season.

