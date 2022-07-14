UNEMPLOYMENT has fallen to a record low rate across the state but the regions are still crying out for skilled workers.
NSW has recorded its lowest monthly unemployment rate since 1978 with June marking a 0.7 per cent drop in people out of work.
Advertisement
But Tamworth Business Chamber President Stephanie Cameron said the regions were still struggling with worker shortages.
"We're struggling to find talent, and what works in the cities might not necessarily work in the regions," she said.
READ ALSO:
"Housing affordability is also a big one for us, we're trying to attract people to the regions for these jobs.
"Once they get here they're finding it hard to access services like childcare and housing."
Ms Cameron met with NSW Shadow Minister Daniel Mookhey on Thursday to voice her concerns.
Mr Mookhey, who has been touring the New England region for the past two days, said every business he had spoke to told him they were "having trouble attracting skilled labour".
"It's quite clear that Tamworth's schools, Tamworth's hospitals and Tamworth's TAFE all require more investment," he said.
The state budget released in June allocated $5 billion for the next 10 years to fund childcare in the hopes of getting more women back to work, but Mr Mookhey said there was more to be done.
"What we're going to have to do is work with local businesses to turn around skills deficits that are hitting the economy very hard, if we have more skilled labour we'd have a bigger economy and healthier businesses."
Mr Mookhey said cuts to TAFE funding in the past 12 years had led to a drop in course completion which has now "caught up with us".
With an unemployment rate of 3.3 per cent, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the figure was "outstanding".
"NSW has done it again. Three record low unemployment rates this year despite the challenges of floods and ongoing COVID outbreaks," Mr Kean said.
"The NSW Government's tailored support measures throughout bushfires, floods and COVID outbreaks are helping NSW achieve a jobs boom."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.