'You dream about that as a kid': Swans snare last-minute win in classic clash

By the conclusion of today's AFL North West NAIDOC Round, Jeff Talbot hoped that the Tamworth Swans could inspire positive change in the discussion around social issues for Indigenous Australians.
High hopes indeed, but the Tamworth Swans co-coach knows the impact that small, resounding moments can have.
"You always want to leave it better than when you picked it up," Talbot said.
"I don't want my kids having the same conversations around social issues and issues for Aboriginal people. And if the jumper can bring out that conversation and understanding from people, then that's what I'm after."
That message was emphasised by the smoke ceremony and welcome to country performed by Lenny Waters prior to the game, for which both sides stood in a circle on the field.
In the context of football, the players certainly took Talbot's words to heart.
The Swans and Kangaroos produced what the spectators and players believed to be the best game of the year at Riverside 5 today.
The pace and drama of play scaled up as the game went on, so by the end of the third quarter the Kangaroos were playing with 17 on the field after a red card, and the score stood at 66 apiece.
Goals were exchanged freely in the last quarter, and the match, almost inevitably, came down to one kick with just 50 seconds left on the clock.
Tied at 104 points all, it was clear to all present that Swans co-coach Josh Jones' attempt at goal would likely decide the game.
At 35 metres out and dead in front, it should have been a simple shot.
"The scores were level, so I was like 'At least get it over the line in some capacity'," Jones said.
"I tried not to think too much about it ... but it's always nice to do that. You dream about that as a kid."
Soon after kicking the ball, Jones pumped both his fists and let out a roar of delight as it sailed between the posts.
The Swans erupted with cries of elation when the horn blew (for the second time, after they didn't hear it go initially) to signal their 17.8.110 to 15.14.104 win.
The Kangaroos, meanwhile, were despondent, and many fell on to their backs out of sheer physical and emotional exhaustion.
Both teams had produced Talbot said was "for sure" the game of the year.
"The Inverell games are tough up there, and Armidale at their house, they produce some cracker games," he said.
"But this one takes the cake. I'm just trying to think about everything that happened, it's chaotic."
Eagle-eyed onlookers will have noticed the Swans wearing black armbands during the match as well, which was done to commemorate Elle Bradburn, who passed away last week.
Elle was the wife of Nathan Bradburn, the former Swan who played 117 games for the club. She was described by the club in a Facebook post as "one of the most passionate Swans we have seen."
