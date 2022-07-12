Local boxers eye Golden Gloves after fights fall through

One2Boxing's nightmare run of cancelled fights continued over the weekend, with three of their four scheduled bouts in Newcastle called off on short notice.
Cody Vitalone, Jesse Taylor, and Lemuel Silisia (who was set for a Northern NSW title fight) all missed out on Saturday night, after travel complications and red tape caused their fights to fall through.
The only fighter from Tamworth to actually step into the ring at Raymond Terrace was Malachi Towns.
But even his opponent was changed last-minute, and he ended up losing a close decision against the experienced Harry Harness.
"That was Mal's fifth fight, and the other fella had 12 fights," One2Boxing owner and head coach, Jamie Carroll, said.
"We'd gone that far, and Mal wanted to fight and agreed to fight. It was really close, he lost by unanimous decision but I felt the first two rounds were 50-50 rounds, and in the last, Mal took over and was more aggressive."
Unfortunately for Towns, the judges saw the first two for Harkness and so the fight was lost.
But Carroll believes he and the rest of the local fighters will have better luck next month, when they participate in the Golden Gloves tournament in Brisbane from August 18 to 21.
The five locals Carroll expects to take part will compete in the novice division, which separates boxers based on the number of fights they have had.
Up against pugilists of similar experience, he believes the tournament will be "right up [their] alley".
