ROADS in Tamworth's CBD will be closed briefly on Friday as marchers take to the streets for NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Peel Street, between O'Connell Street and White Street will be affected and White Street between Peel Street and Bicentennial Park will also be closed for the safety of those marching.
It is expected all roads will be back open by 11:35am.
The march will start at Viaduct Park at 10am and will proceed along Peel Street to Bicentennial Park.
Following the march a family fun day will be held in the park from 10:30am until 2pm with performances, activities, entertainment, stalls from local service providers and a free lunch on offer.
