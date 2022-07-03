The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Werris Creek Magpies beat Moree Boars after trailing by 22 points

INFLUENTIAL: Isaah Millgate has bagged a try double against Moree.

That great Group 4 mystery, Werris Creek, has added to their intrigue after reversing a 22-0 deficit against Moree to win 46-34 at David Taylor Park.

