That great Group 4 mystery, Werris Creek, has added to their intrigue after reversing a 22-0 deficit against Moree to win 46-34 at David Taylor Park.
A day after Werris Creek coach Cody Tickle said the Magpies were a young side and a work in progress prone to inconsistency, the proud club won for the fourth time this season.
In toppling the fourth-placed Boars in the round 12 encounter on Saturday, the Creek kept alive their semi-final hopes.
Moree led 22-16 at half-time - with young Magpies centre Ronin Hadden crossing four times and Isaah Millgate crossing twice.
"The young kids were pretty good," Tickle told Group 4 Media.
"Ronin was outstanding," he also said, adding that fellow centre Nathaniel Slater "was huge too" and "played a big part in turning the momentum around".
"Harlee [Millgate] was great, and the Millgate boys [including Isaah) were awesome too."
Meanwhile, a resurgent Gunnedah also kept alive their semi-final hopes - and strung together back-to-back wins for the first time this season - with a 42-32 defeat of Narrabri at Kitchener Park on Sunday.
Dylan O'Brien and Sam Lavis both bagged a try double for the Bulldogs, while Jacobs Nichols did the same for Narrabri.
At Manilla on Sunday, the third-placed Roosters kept the Tigers winless this season with a 68-10 triumph.
Former Eels flyer Ethan Parry posted four tries in a continuation of his great form - while Kurt Hartmann, Liam Hatch, and Dylan Clarke all scored twice.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
