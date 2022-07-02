Tamworth's annual York Cup and Kim Small Shield hit off early on Saturday morning.
From just five teams in it's inaugural year (2003) the under-11s carnival has grown to become one of the biggest events on the Tamworth Hockey Association calendar and indeed Hockey NSW's.
Advertisement
This years addition has drawn 43 boys and girls sides spread from Tamworth to the coast, down to Sydney and Illawarra and even Canberra, and west to Bathurst.
READ ALSO:
After the skills sessions that have become a feature of the carnival, including a specialist goalkeeping clinic with former Hockeyroo Toni Cronk, on Friday afternoon the action on the pitch then got underway at 8am on Saturday morning.
Games start at 8am on Sunday morning, and Monday ahead of the finals from 12.50pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.