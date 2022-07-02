The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Hockey: Photos from Day 1 of York Cup and Kim Small Shield

July 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's annual York Cup and Kim Small Shield hit off early on Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.