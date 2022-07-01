Sam Collett credits his years playing second row and lock in league when he was younger for his knack of beating the first defender.
It is a pretty safe bet that the Pirates fullback will evade the first attempt to stop him, often the second as well, and third.
It is one of the traits that makes him such a threat and gives them that "x-factor" and "another dimension", as co-coach Evan Kellow put it before their clash with Quirindi last week.
He was explaining the thinking in pushing Collett back to fullback after throwing him in at inside centre against Scone; the consensus that 15 is his best position.
It is where the 23-year old prefers to play, and where he will start on Saturday as Pirates look to shake off their Moree hoodoo.
The Bulls have been a bit of a nemesis for them in recent times winning their last three encounters, including a 48-31 triumph their last visit to Tamworth.
"It will be a tough one," Collett said.
"Especially having it at home. They're going to want to come and make a statement again."
Through injury and suspension, Pirates will be without a few of their big guns.
Andrew Collins, Nick McCrohan and Damian Reti are all out with injury while skipper Conrad Starr will be cooling his heels on the sidelines after picking up his third yellow card.
Joe Tufrey (prop) and Dale Scott (second row) will earn their first starts this season for Collins and McCrohan, while Ratu Vuibau comes into No.8 for Starr and Andrew Moodie makes his return in Reti's place.
Collett highlighted making their first-up tackles as one of the big keys for them.
"There's a few times out there today (Quirindi) we just weren't getting our first up tackles," he said.
Since getting his first taste of first grade in 2017, mostly coming off the bench, each season he has become more and more of a key cog in the Pirates machine.
For the last two he has travelling back from Muswellbrook to train after starting "a bit over" three years ago as a boilermaker with MMS Engineering. They do a lot of work in the mines down there.
"Work's pretty good about it, they let me go home early," he said.
On a 6am-6pm roster, as much as he can he tries to get back for both Tuesday and Thursday trainings.
"I can't always do it. It depends on what work's going on," he said.
Rugby isn't the only string to Collett's sporting bow.
He also an avid horse rider and has represented Australia. In 2012 the then-McCarthy student was part of the Australian junior horseball side that travelled to France to compete in an under-16s international tournament.
He has also done a lot of pony club. In more recent times he has been doing a few Light Horse competitions and earlier in the year rode at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Explaining what Light Horse is all about, Collett said they do military drills like tentpegging.
He has been a regular at the show, only missing the one year since he was about 10.
Working away, he doesn't these days get as much opportunity to ride and compete, but he still does "a little bit here and there."
"I still ride at home with mum and dad and my younger brother," Collett said.
In the other Round 11 action, Narrabri host Scone and Walcha are home to Quirindi.
